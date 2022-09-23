We are a family owned and operated farm located in Central Maine. Areas we service include but are not limited to Athens, Augusta, Cornville, Fairfield, Madison, Waterville and more. We take pride in our process from start to finish. We use only the highest quality soils, the cleanest water and best processes available. We offer flower, concentrates and live resin infused edibles. We carry in-house products and products from some of the top caregiver groups and medical cultivators in the state. We support local businesses, farms and the community. Our goal is to provide high quality cannabis at affordable prices and in turn, giveback to those who need it most. By supporting us, you are supporting other patients. We are working to be able to provide discounted RSO and other cannabis products for patients in need. Cancer hits close to home for us, and we want to be able to provide medicine to local patients who are undergoing treatment and or are in remission.