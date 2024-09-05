Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan
Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Topical

Accessory

Other

About this dispensary

Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan

Welcome to Terrace, where we’re not just about cannabis; we’re about community, compassion, and creating a space where everyone feels welcome. Established with a commitment to redefine the cannabis dispensary experience, we are more than just a place to purchase premium products; we are your neighborhood hub for positive change.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 10
800 Tech Dr., MIilan, IL
Send a message
Call 309-907-0420
Visit website
License 284.000176
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
6:30am - 9:30pm
tuesday
6:30am - 9:30pm
wednesday
6:30am - 9:30pm
thursday
6:30am - 9:30pm
friday
6:30am - 9:30pm
saturday
6:30am - 9:30pm

Photos of Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan

Promotions at Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan

Updates from Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan

3 Reviews of Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
