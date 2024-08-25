Logo for Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan
Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan

MIilan, IL
707.2 miles away
3 Reviews of Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
August 25, 2024
Eric my dude your insight into what I needed most blew my mind. I'm 2 weeks sober off fetynl because of the cannabise you suggested. God bless u always...
August 17, 2024
Kaylee helped out with finding the best product and she also helped set up this Leafly account
August 14, 2024
Eric did an amazing job! Super helpful! Love this place!!!