Recreational
Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan
MIilan, IL
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
707.2 miles away
Open until 9:30pm CT
3 Reviews of Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan
August 25, 2024
0........0
Eric my dude your insight into what I needed most blew my mind. I'm 2 weeks sober off fetynl because of the cannabise you suggested. God bless u always...
August 17, 2024
d........7
Kaylee helped out with finding the best product and she also helped set up this Leafly account
August 14, 2024
q........m
Eric did an amazing job! Super helpful! Love this place!!!
Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Milan