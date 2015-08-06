Jaymoe27
Pam was freakin awesome. It was my first time in a dispensary and she answered all of my questions. She gave me advice on multiple things! Definitely recommend
The bud quality used to be better, it’s significantly decreased.
That's not what we like to hear. If you have any specifics you would like to discuss please come talk to the Store Manager! Hope you enjoy your day!
Nice selection good pricing
We appreciate your feedback! Thank you!
My boyfriend and I visited for the first time after a stop in Denver. Our experience was nothing short of impressive, the best we've had at a dispensary,Brianna was our bud-tender and she was very informative, very helpful, and very hands on, gave us awesome options and suggestions, She was absolutely wonderful, very friendly, I would recommend this place to anyone. Thank you Brianna for a great experience, we will be back!
We appreciate your review and we are happy that you had a great experience! We'll make sure to give props to Brianna for her service! See you when you come back in :)
got to come back great staff
Great to hear! Hope to see you back again soon! :)
First time being in this place and right away I know I'll be back. The guy who helped me was named (I think) Aaron. A friendly, chill dude with all sorts of cool pins. They pulled me into this store with a $59 shake oz with a free lighter and a chillum. Definitely would recommend.
Good to hear that you'll be back! Ehren does have some pretty dope pins. Hope you enjoyed your Shake Ounce! :)
Great service. very nice staff. the guy with the hat with the cat dog pin was so friendly and he informed me on some edibles and strains. it was my first time so it helped me a lot to know what i was lookin at.
We are very glad you enjoyed your first experience with us! We'll make sure to give Ehren a shout out for this review. Hopefully we will see you back in the shop again soon. Have a great day!
Dope af
We appreciate you!
helpful and friendly atmosphere. awesome pick for my first visit.
Glad to hear you had a good first visit! We hope to see you back in the future :)
Definitely coming back , our budtender was amazing!! Loved her , she definitely helped pick out some great flower
Great to hear, and we are glad you got some awesome flower!! Hope to see you back in the shop soon!