Kpratt69357 on September 23, 2018

My boyfriend and I visited for the first time after a stop in Denver. Our experience was nothing short of impressive, the best we've had at a dispensary,Brianna was our bud-tender and she was very informative, very helpful, and very hands on, gave us awesome options and suggestions, She was absolutely wonderful, very friendly, I would recommend this place to anyone. Thank you Brianna for a great experience, we will be back!