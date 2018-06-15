superrrrkate on August 31, 2019

TerraVida is the best! I have another dispensary much closer to me but always go to TerraVida for a reason. Great selection, beautiful facility, and helpful staff. They even have toys for kids in the waiting room. My only complaint is how dang busy this place gets. I've gone a few times to find the wait is 2+ hours. Unfortunately there isn't anything TerraVida can do about that - I'm fairly certain they can only serve one customer per register every 5 minutes per state regulations. I wish PA regulations would allow online orders to be picked up separately from people who have not placed online orders. The fact that this place can get so crowded speaks to just how amazing TerraVida is. Love, love, love!