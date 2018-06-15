Jordanwarmijak
Everyone is friendly and positive. Not a lot of flower but overall good.
Thanks Jordan! We are staying optimistic that the state-wide flower drought will end soon!
I have been to 6 different dispos in the Philly ‘burbs and one in Center City. Terravida Malvern, is hands down the best Dispo I have had the opportunity to visit. It is now my “home” store. In my experience the staff is super compassionate and always happy to help without making anyone feel stupid!
THIS is what we aim for. Thank you for your kind words!
super professional and very helpful
Thank you!
TerraVida is the best! I have another dispensary much closer to me but always go to TerraVida for a reason. Great selection, beautiful facility, and helpful staff. They even have toys for kids in the waiting room. My only complaint is how dang busy this place gets. I've gone a few times to find the wait is 2+ hours. Unfortunately there isn't anything TerraVida can do about that - I'm fairly certain they can only serve one customer per register every 5 minutes per state regulations. I wish PA regulations would allow online orders to be picked up separately from people who have not placed online orders. The fact that this place can get so crowded speaks to just how amazing TerraVida is. Love, love, love!
You've made our day! Thank you for taking the time to write this.
Terrible service if I could give no stars I would
Hi there! Thank you for taking the time to review us. Our customer experience is something we take very seriously. When you have time, please email us at info@terravidahc.com so that we may discuss this further, and hopefully resolve any issue that you had at our Malvern location!
Favorite dispensary
So great to hear! Thank you so much!
A bit far but knowledgeable staff and friendly staff!! Going back
Thank you for making the trip out! See you again soon!
AMAZING location. The atmosphere is great; in the waiting room they offer patients with refreshments and snacks, music, and a place to watch tv or read magazines. The staff were very friendly and helpful, and the selection of product was not disappointing (prices are comparable to other shops in PA).
Thank you so much for your kind words! Hope to see you again soon!
Very nice people and service. Def recommend. I’ll be back.
We are happy to hear this! See you again soon!
Excellent
Thank you so much!