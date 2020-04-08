289 products
Monday - 10% Off Solid Edibles Tuesday - 10% Off Top Shelf Flower Wednesday - 10% Off Topicals and High CBD Products Thursday - 10% Off Liquid Edibles Friday - 10% Off Prerolls Saturday - 10% Off Extracts
All Products
Fancy Girl -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1901 ounce
Mint Durban by Phyre
from Phyre
13.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mint Durban
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Gasoline Zest by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2151 ounce
Pineapple Faanta -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1901 ounce
Lemonada by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2501 ounce
SFV Dog by Rogue River Family Farms
from Rogue River Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Avitas
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2151 ounce
Triple Chocolate Chip by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
24.45%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Kona Gold by Virgin Cannabis
from Virgin Cannabis
15.35%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Holy Water by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.61%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Holy Water
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1901 ounce
Alien Rock Candy by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2151 ounce
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies by High Winds Farm
from High Winds Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Maui Bubble Gift by Phyre
from Phyre
7.01%
THC
8.08%
CBD
Maui Bubble Gift
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1901 ounce
Lemon Kush by BZS Resource
from BZS Resource
19.72%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1901 ounce
Cherry Blossom by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Snow Leopard by Fire Flower
from Fire Flower
29.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Snow Leopard
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2151 ounce
Golden Lemons by Rip City Roots
from Rip City Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
Blue Lime Pie by Indo
from INDO
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
Slurricane by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Papaya Punch by Cold Frame
from Cold Frame Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
Starry Night by Springwater Organics
from Springwater Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
Shave Ice by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
Phyre Citron by Phyre
from Phyre
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
Cake Crasher #4 by Virgin Cannabis
from Virgin Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
Takilma Kush by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
Strawnana by Rip City Roots
from Rip City Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
Enso by Phyre
from Phyre
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
Grape 33 by Noble Farms
from Noble Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
Black Cherry Soda by Gud Gardens
from Gud Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
GrapeHead by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
Beach Wedding by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
Poison Fruit by High Winds Farm
from High Winds Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Vader by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
Strawberry Cough by Unicron Valley
from Unicron Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
Motor Breath #15 by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
Pink Lemonade by Virgin Cannabis
from Virgin Cannabis
___
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
Bubba Kush by Kleen Karma Gardens
from Kleen Karma Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
Mickey Kush by Eleven Eleven
from Eleven Eleven
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
Mimosa by RRFF
from RRFF
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
