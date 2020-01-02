290 products
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
5.26%
THC
10.84%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$301 oz
In-store only
Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla SHAKE (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake SHAKE (Blur)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Thunder by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted OG by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Paris OG SHAKE (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel SHAKE (Garden First)
from Garden First Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lucid Dream by Karma Originals
from Karma Originals
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Don Carlos Flower by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries SHAKE (Fox Hollow Flora)
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey SHAKE(Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
19.59%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mandadrin Cookies by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jager Sour Diesel by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Tree x Jet Fuel by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Durban by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Chem by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue 4 by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.52%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
30.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Chem by Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour OG by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purps by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemongrass by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AK47 by Back 40
from Back 40
16.68%
THC
0.05%
CBD
AK47
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MAC1 by Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
