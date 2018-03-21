Sethlordylordylordy
This was a big surprise find in Lebanon. Staff was great, nice looking shop and flower was pretty good for the price.
Thanks a bunch! We're glad you had a great time here and we hope to see you again!
4.8
10 reviews
So I have Met Hannah Here and to be Honest the best Post Moalone look alike ever. I don't remember his name. I'm So sorry bro. But the budtenders know there stuff and are very friendly and curtious. We all go in sometimes like uuhhhhh idk what I want and they will go above the board to help
Thank you so much for your response! We appreciate your time and input and look forward to having you all in again!
Hannah was fabulous she was very knowledgeable I’m 50 years old I’ve been smoking pot for years she taught me something in that store that I never knew !, I have already recommended the store to other people it’s a great place they have great deals . But mostly I like Hannah !! She was just so helpful and sweet
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a great review Staci! We look forward to seeing you again in the future!
First time coming in the shop. The staff took the time to let me look at all of the options. The bartenders are well educated and know how to help customers.
Thank you so much for your kind words, Tyler. We really appreciate you taking the time out to share your experience with us. We look forward to see you again!
The staff is so friendly and down to earth! Hannah,Josh,Keegan, the whole gang are excellent and I'm happy to shop here every time!,,
Thank you so much for taking your time to give us such a great review! We really aim to satisfy our customers to the best of our ability and we are so happy to hear that you have had such great experiences at our shop!
This shop has the best deals in Lebanon if u want ultimate qaulity and best buds for the buck
Thank you so much for the amazing review! We really appreciate all of your kind remarks and hope to see you again !
Favorite place in town it’s the only shop me and jasper go to!
Thankyou for taking your time to write us such a great review ! We appreciate all of our regular/new customers and hope to see you again very soon!
Great folks! Hannaha rocks!
Thank you so much for your great review. We really appreciate you taking the time out to share your experience with us! We count ourselves lucky for customers like you. We look forward to seeing you again in the future!
This is the best place to go in Lebanon for the best smoke for a good price and they have excellent service :) I only shop here
Thank you for the great review! We do our best to keep the best deals on great product for our awesome customers like you!
Best place in town best deals... Hannah is the best
Thanks for the review! We love keeping our awesome customers happy!