· $5 off all cartridges! · 25% off all edibles! · Four strains by our local Cascade Valley Cannabis priced at $3.60/Gram, after tax! · All strains $12 and under will enjoy a $1 off per gram discount! · 1g Shake joints priced at $3.60, after tax! *South location only*

They're hard to come by, but we've managed to source a nice variety of 100% vegan cannabis edibles, including fruit-flavored gummies, dark chocolates, and coconut oil infusions... Something for everyone!!!

We carry such cannabis topical brands as Apothecanna, Leif Goods, Empower and Medicine Farm Botanicals - we're confident we can find you some relief within your budget!! Come on down today!!!

