Chippewapagan
Nice little place with quality flower and bho. They don't have allot but what they have is nice.
4.5
10 reviews
Place is a rip-off, and selection is sparse. I live 2 minutes from it, yet I do not go there.
Budtender was nice, but wasn't prepared to answer questions about specific strains for migraines, pain, or other ailments I asked about. Didn't know the physical benefits of high-cbd strains versus high thc strains.
First visit in wasn't bad, a bit different. First off staff seemed pretty self-involved or at least didn't want to offer any kind of real help. Prices were crazy, unfortunately I was passing through town so just picked something up. I would never go back based on the pricing alone, for an item I purchased I know for a fact it's 45% cheaper in a town about 20 miles away. It's a college town pot shop. High prices and an awkward staff. You have been warned.
HORRIBLE BUSINESS AS they are ripping people off by intentionally selling hash which soaks into the paper. There is no way you get a gram as so much of the products soaks into the paper. The product is made by Faded RXtract. The owner has been told about this problem and has acknowledged that several people have returned them, yet, the owner of Agrestic doesn't care and continues to sell this product.
Best shop in Corvallis
I love the Agrestic. Their employees are always so kind and welcoming. It's a really chill place to buy weed. Kacey is my favorite tender, she knows me by name now and usually knows what I like.
This place is rad! I love the atmosphere and always leave happy. Kacey was my budtender and she always knows what's up.
Great selection of waxes and flower. The staff, especially Tim, are always greatly helpful in picking out the right stuff. Always sits well with me. Agrestic is the one and only!
Fantastic products and customer service. I went in with a vague idea of what I wanted and Lane was able to help me find exactly the right product for me. He was very knowledgeable and friendly! Great experience overall.