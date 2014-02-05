Berrypopsix on September 11, 2017

First visit in wasn't bad, a bit different. First off staff seemed pretty self-involved or at least didn't want to offer any kind of real help. Prices were crazy, unfortunately I was passing through town so just picked something up. I would never go back based on the pricing alone, for an item I purchased I know for a fact it's 45% cheaper in a town about 20 miles away. It's a college town pot shop. High prices and an awkward staff. You have been warned.