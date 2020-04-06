296 products
Valid 4/8/2020 – 4/13/2020
All State Flower 1/8ths are $40 and all Valhalla 100MG Edibles are $15.
Offers are good while supplies last. Taxes not included. Some offers may not combine. Limits and restrictions may apply.
All Products
Jet Fuel (Pheno-Exotic)
from Phenoexotic
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Xtreme Cream (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Head Cheese (Polaris)
from Polaris MMJ
27%
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria (Pheno-Exotic)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato ( Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
27%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangy Tahoe (Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
27%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Donkey Butter (Summa)
from Summa Cannabis
22%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 Lil'Buddies Half Ounce (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
15.6%
THC
___
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Madman OG Lil' Buddies Half Ounce (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
23.9%
THC
___
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Five Alive Full Ounce (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
19%
THC
___
CBD
$2501 oz
In-store only
Cannatonic Lil Buddies Half Ounce
from State Flower Cannabis
6.4%
THC
14.8%
CBD
$80½ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison ( Travis X James)
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GodBud ( Remedy)
from Remedy
21%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Tape ( Travis X James)
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MTF ( Travis X James)
from Unknown Brand
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Cake ( Green Heaven)
from Unknown Brand
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9 lb. larry (Green Heaven)
from Unknown Brand
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cannatonic Lil' Buddies (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
6.4%
THC
15.8%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$1601 oz
In-store only
Pineapple Tonic Lil' Buddies (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
4%
THC
10%
CBD
$80½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
WiFi 43 Lil' Buddies Half Ounce (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire 43
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
WiFi 43 Lil' Buddies Ounce (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire 43
Strain
$2501 oz
In-store only
Xtreme Cream Lil' Buddies Ounce (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$2501 oz
In-store only
XJ-13 Ounce (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$2501 oz
In-store only
Dirk's OG ( Remedy)
from Remedy
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirk's OG
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Weed Bros OG (Stellar)
from Unknown Brand
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Weed Bros OG
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum GSC (Stellar)
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Maui (Polaris)
from Polaris MMJ
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Maui
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake (Polaris)
from Polaris MMJ
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Star Killer (Shango)
from Shango
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Kooks (Shango)
from Shango
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Kooks
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies & Dream (Summa Cannabis)
from Summa Cannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG (Remedy)
from Remedy
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate OG (Verano)
from verano
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate OG
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
G6 (Verano)
from verano
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
A-Dub (Shango)
from Shango
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mother's Milk (Summa Cannabis)
from Summa Cannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem '91 (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 91
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cannatonic (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
7%
THC
16.5%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
