Love this place, even if a little pricey. High quality products and very helpful staff. It's like Nordstrom's for weed.
quaybaybay
on January 10, 2018
Awesome staff!
elainalaura
on December 17, 2017
I’ve been going to The Apothecarium for years! They always display exceptional customer service and have a great menu to choose from.
jaaade
on August 30, 2017
great set up and customer service
violetmadder
on August 18, 2017
I feel like I'm in the wrong place when I go here-- they've got it looking like a fancy cosmetics shop or something, too froo-froo and uptight for me. The menu does have very excellent, detailed reviews of their strains, though, and it's a good place for trying out something new.
AngelRojas619
on August 15, 2017
Great service. The staff is very professional and helpful. Selection is amazing and the quality is great. A ways from me but definitely worth the drive!
zocakes
on July 23, 2017
Everyone was SO welcoming, and they always hook it up!! My go to dispensary!
G4150351
on July 18, 2017
Dope spot for trees. Prices should be more reasonable.