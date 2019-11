Diphenhydraman on July 5, 2015

I've been to Igzactly420 dispensary multiple times over the course of about three years. They've never disappointed me with their price or selection. In fact they probably have the biggest number of varieties of flowers available at any given time. Additionally they seem to have a larger number of strains that only they have such as the Purple Cadillac or Purple Princess. Their prices are very good compared to many other places or at least the same, but not higher. Inside the dispensary is very clean and bright lit so you can see what you're buying clearly. They can give you 1 grams, 8ths, or any amount you'd want for the same rate which is very convenient if I want 1/16 only. The girls and guys who work here seem to be knowledgeable about what they have. They've not been too stoned either. Igzactly420 also has a huge selection of edible cannabis products. A lot of them I've not seen in other places. I like how they do not have actual smoking inside the place, but they do rent out plastic bags for the volcano that you can use in their separate lounge area. One thing I'd change, or recommend they change, is that they play calmer chill music instead of loud rap that I've heard in their stereo sometimes.