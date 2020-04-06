216 products
Lime Marshmellow
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Marshmallow
Strain
$59⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Fleur Cannabis
23.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Ticket
from The Apothecary Shoppe
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Northern Lights Shatter
from The Apothecary Shoppe
81.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Terpy Malawi Sugar
from Roar Extracts
82.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Malawi
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Serenity 1:1 THC Jupiter Disposable
from The Apothecary Shoppe
53.93%
THC
37.73%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Cookies N Cream Cake Bites
from The Apothecary Shoppe
102.99mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Goji Cacao Tincture
from Pachamama
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$85each
In-store only
Recovery Gummies 600mg
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Fireball Cannabis Gummies
from Fireball Cannabis Gummies
102.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Chili Mango Artisanal Gummies
from verano
86.64mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
GG Motivator Minis
from Cannavative
47.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$45each
In-store only
All Products
Banana Breath
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Breath
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
La La Land
from Fleur Cannabis
22.46%
THC
0%
CBD
La La Land
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Sourdawg
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sourdawg
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Plum Crazy
from Fleur Cannabis
19.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Plum Crazy
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie
from Fleur Cannabis
19.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from Fleur Cannabis
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Private Reserve
from Desert Bloom
21.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Private Reserve
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG
from The Apothecary Shoppe
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Funky Malawi
from The Apothecary Shoppe
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
African
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Acapulco Gold
from Mother Herb
9.87%
THC
15.3%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Chem 91
from The Apothecary Shoppe
20.98%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruity Chronic Juice
from The Apothecary Shoppe
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruity Chronic Juice
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Hope
from The Apothecary Shoppe
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Holland's Hope
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Northern Lights Blue
from The Apothecary Shoppe
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from The Apothecary Shoppe
23.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Sourdawg Cured Resin
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
65.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Sourdawg
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Cush Live Resin Cartridge
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
64.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Cush
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Strawnana Sugar
from Roar Extracts
81.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lights Out Sugar
from Roar Extracts
95.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Super G4 Sugar
from Roar Extracts
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Northern Lights Sugar
from Roar Extracts
79.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Funky Malawi Sugar
from Roar Extracts
95.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Malawi
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Sour Raspberries Sugar
from Roar Extracts
82.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Raspberries
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Sugar
from Roar Extracts
65.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sundae Driver THC Cartridge
from ROVE
85.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$58½ g
In-store only
Animal Face Sugar
from Alternative Medicine Association
87.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Queen Bee Shatter
from Roar Extracts
77.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
