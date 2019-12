Medgabbi on May 27, 2019

Convenient location near the strip where I am staying for work and good reviews were the reason I decided to give this place a try, but the relaxed, yet professional atmosphere, excellent selection and variety of product and friendly, knowledgeable staff are the reason I’ll go back and enthusiastically recommend to any medical patient or recreational consumer. Bonus- Since I am a registered MM patient from New York, I also received priority service over recreational consumers and a 10% discount on full price product. Will definitely go back before I go back home and on my next trip!