Join us at The Apothecary Shoppe for the launch of Rove Featured Farms "Hope". This potent THC oil is made from our Hope flower strain and is testing at 91.6% THC! When you buy a Hope Featured Farms cartridge you can get a Hope preroll for $5.
(1) Hope preroll per Featured Farms Hope cartridge only. Offer valid on its own, pretax. No double discounting. While supplies last. The Apothecary Shoppe reserves the right to make changes.