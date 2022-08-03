The service is wack! Once you go in it’s all unorganized people walking everywhere! I still GO to “BLUEFIRE” in Merced I’d rather take that drive same “EXACT” products but “Bluefire” is 3 Xs less expensive! An eighth of alien lab out the door In Fresno 72$ at BLUEFIRE it’s only “$32” same exact products!!!!!!!! Spread the word for y’all smokers !!!!!