I am a regular here and have been here since their grand opening. The staff is extremely helpful, knowledgeable and willing to help you get the highest quality cannabis at the best price for you. They always have the highest quality cannabis and you know this because their top tier selections sell out FAST. They also have a great loyalty and point system. I've never had any issues, they've always been clean, quick and efficient. If you're looking for a regular place with helpful employees and a consistently great selection this is the store for you.