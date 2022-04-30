I am a regular here and have been here since their grand opening. The staff is extremely helpful, knowledgeable and willing to help you get the highest quality cannabis at the best price for you. They always have the highest quality cannabis and you know this because their top tier selections sell out FAST. They also have a great loyalty and point system.
I've never had any issues, they've always been clean, quick and efficient. If you're looking for a regular place with helpful employees and a consistently great selection this is the store for you.
This place is very CLEAN and ATTRACTIVE. The staff is super friendly and well educated on cannabis, they let you take your time and are not rushing you out the door. They have probably the BEST QUALITY cannabis at unbelievable price$! Might be one of the best spots on aurora! If you just ask the staff, there is a discount on at least a couple things every time you go in there. They even offer a local's discount for anyone who lives in the 98133 zip code. Both Connoisseurs and Newbies are welcome here!!