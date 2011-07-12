AuthorJaime on February 2, 2019

The prices for quality are better than most of the other dispensaries. The flowers are kept in glass jars and they weigh it in front of you so you know what you're getting. The buds themselves were well cured (they didn't crumble to dust on touching them, like the last place I visited) and they smoked smooth. The staff I encountered were polite, helpful, and had great attitudes. The prices reflect the quality of the flowers and, at the time of this review, they had $10 or $12 grams, and a decent selection of sativa, indica, and hybrid. Definitely will be back.