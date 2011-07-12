Deified
wayyyy over priced products. no deals. save your time amd money and go somewhere else. there is a place only a couple of miles away where you can get double the product for the same $$...🤬🤬😂😂
4.1
10 reviews
The prices for quality are better than most of the other dispensaries. The flowers are kept in glass jars and they weigh it in front of you so you know what you're getting. The buds themselves were well cured (they didn't crumble to dust on touching them, like the last place I visited) and they smoked smooth. The staff I encountered were polite, helpful, and had great attitudes. The prices reflect the quality of the flowers and, at the time of this review, they had $10 or $12 grams, and a decent selection of sativa, indica, and hybrid. Definitely will be back.
State owned people, so your paying top notch for everything, it would be worth driving another 15 mins to another facility to get more medicine then to pay top dollar. 40 for 1/8, 40 for 1gram cartridges, come on now🙀Friendly people that work there, just hate that everything is top dollar and state owned🙄
Easy to get to. Friendly personable staff & a decent variety.
This is the only dispensary that I've been to that has legit 24k Gold.How do I say this nicely; weed isn't just weed, and the terpene profiles matter. The Barn seems to respect this. Forest, the only budtender I know the name of, was knowledgeable and humble, and none of the budtenders I've had made me feel any more anxious than I always do when scoping out buds at a shop. Personal problems. Only shopped for flower; over 12 strains to choose from, rotating sales, CBD strains, THCa typically testing damned well, (not sure I should disclose the averages. not my biz).
it was my first experience with a dispensary ever and I was pleased with it.
Was good quality in Choices, very chilled and relaxed. Good people, Good Deals!
Loved the layout of this store, the waiting room was very nice and clean! Everyone was very informational and friendly! They will ask for a third form of I.D. If it’s your first time. I went in looking for edibles, they have a decent selection but they were out of stock on a few things. I got hard candy that was really good, overall happy with the visit!
First time. Got a nice gratuity for being new. Great selection of CBD and CBN products.
I absolutely love 💘 these people very pleased with the staff and medicine. even was blessed to win a raffle way to go guys at the Barn you rock 🎸