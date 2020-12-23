This WAS my favorite dispensary in Lansing. I don’t know what happened, but this place is a mess and a half. This is now the third terrible review I’ve posted in the last month on various sites. You’d think that would be a hint to the ownership that there is something seriously wrong at this location. After a previous bad experience, the director of “retail experience” reached out via email. And she did apologize, so I was hoping that issues would get resolved. It’s actually WORSE! Yesterday, despite some misgivings, I decided I’d give them a second try. But good luck...even today, I still can’t place an order. (On their new site, which is best described as a total cluster, you have to log in before you can put anything in your cart. Not only can I not log on, I can’t reset my user / pass either. The person I live with also can’t log on. We both tried yesterday and today. Nada.) I’ve emailed their office / emailed their director...and finally, their marketing - communications director responded with a generic “I’m sorry” email. It still doesn’t work. Then, about 30 minutes ago, I received a text from them, asking that I log in (with a pin I had to set up weeks ago)...and it notifies me that their hours are dramatically changing. Gee; I wonder why? Perhaps their horrible customer service / lack of follow through / inability to resolve problems...is part of the reason. One terrible review is bad enough; but three? Over a month? And nobody at their corporate office sees fit to pick up the phone and find out what the heck is going on?? Regardless, let’s get down to some basics. -When they first opened, this place was AWESOME! Then, Franklin Fields came along. Their products are hit / miss. I’ve had decent pre-rolls, and others that warranted a refund. (I’ve never experienced a pre roll that leaked out drips of oil while smoking. It was disgusting.). 🤮 Frequently, whenever you order, a few mins later, you get a text saying “we don’t have that.” It begs the question; “Why does it show available on your website??Then, when you arrive, prepare for an argument! Half the stuff you ordered may be medical, but it’s all mixed up on the site, so you can’t tell what’s rec / med. It’s only when you drive there, that you find out... I currently have about 1400 pts; meaning I spent a good chunk of change there. But good luck ever trying to redeem them. Last time, the person I live with had our dog with. Parts of her order were (apparently) medical, and the male clerk could not have been less helpful. She told him, “it’s 90 degrees, I have my dog.” He still made her come inside. She actually left the door open to the car in the parking lot so he wouldn’t die. And then, when she got inside, he tried to pressure her into buying things she didn’t want! Not long ago, the manager called me at home to discuss why I can’t redeem my points....it didn’t go well. During the call, he actually said to me, “I don’t want my employees giving away free stuff!” Hello; I already paid for those points. He continuously talked over me, and I finally had enough, and disconnected the call. All said, there are MUCH better places than this location. SkyMint East Lansing is decent. Bazonzoes is awesome! Even Pleasant Trees is good. And Lume Owosso is worth the drive. But my advice; avoid this dispensary. It’s a mess.