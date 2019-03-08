IntenseStoner
People are always very friendly and nice!
4.2
10 reviews
A1 in all areas
I absolutely love this place. We got a half ounce of Remedy because of the 1:1 CBD to THC ratio. And we got a half ounce of Lilac Diesel and absolutely love that strain. Cannabis Depot is in my top 10 places I have ever been to. Keep up the great work. I will be coming back in again in the very near future.
AGAIN, 2 OUTDTSNDING SHOPS JUST a couple miles apart. THIS SHOP CHOICES, THE STAFF WAS GREAT. THEY HAD ALOT OF FLOWER & I PURCHASED A SATIVE 1:1 CBD/THC TINCTURE ( IT WAS THE BEST THING "EVERYONE NEEDS THIS IN THERE MEDICAL SHELF) AT HOME. I'M SO IMPRESSED WITH THE DISPENSARYS IN THAT AREA, LOW TAXES, LOW PRICES. THE DEPOT IS MOST VISIT DISPENSARY!
Decent quality flower for a reasonable price.
Wedding cake back on the shelves Absolutely phenomenal And 2/29 on a 500mg pen I'm one happy person right now 🤗
They were all great.They knew their stuff. They also told us about a great place to check out and a good place to eat. Thanks y'all!!!
This place is insanely beautiful. The budtenders are super friendly and informative. I have visited several times and they have not been wrong on any suggestions. Absolutely love the mandarin sunset and the 159 OTD price even better Nowhere better to shop in Pueblo!!
I went to this store thinking I had found a hidden gem,but it was really just a stone better left unturned! WARNING DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME OR MONEY! I purchased one of the 7 packs of 1 grams pre-rolls for $16. I chose the Afghani pre-rolls measuring in at 26.01%-29.9% *coughs* "bull crap!" TWO joints later I was stone sober😪 LUCKILY, I had stopped at STRAWBERRY FIELDS to try out their TRIM for $3.12 for 3.5gram I just had to try it. Let me tell you the TRIM was 10x better then the pre-rolls I purchased at Cannabis Depot. I called and spoke with a manager letter him know I'd be doing a review. All he said is he had people "coming in every day for these 7 pack deals" Well, let me tell you Sir if you were selling quality weed the people wouldn't be smoking SEVEN PER DAY! Damn the stuff I get would have me comatose if I smoked 7gram a day. AGAIN TO SUM IT UP DONT WASTE YOU TIME HERE GO TO STRAWBERRY FIELDS!!
I got an oz of there ground flower and I'm very disappointed..smoke a huge blunt didn't even get high just got a head ache..jar said 26% THC ..not true..and has to be full of contaminates cause I have had breathing issues since I smoked it... needless to say you couldn't pay me to shop here ever again