meganw123 on September 19, 2019

I went to this store thinking I had found a hidden gem,but it was really just a stone better left unturned! WARNING DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME OR MONEY! I purchased one of the 7 packs of 1 grams pre-rolls for $16. I chose the Afghani pre-rolls measuring in at 26.01%-29.9% *coughs* "bull crap!" TWO joints later I was stone sober😪 LUCKILY, I had stopped at STRAWBERRY FIELDS to try out their TRIM for $3.12 for 3.5gram I just had to try it. Let me tell you the TRIM was 10x better then the pre-rolls I purchased at Cannabis Depot. I called and spoke with a manager letter him know I'd be doing a review. All he said is he had people "coming in every day for these 7 pack deals" Well, let me tell you Sir if you were selling quality weed the people wouldn't be smoking SEVEN PER DAY! Damn the stuff I get would have me comatose if I smoked 7gram a day. AGAIN TO SUM IT UP DONT WASTE YOU TIME HERE GO TO STRAWBERRY FIELDS!!