lagasse1 on February 3, 2014

They have jacked up the donations so high that I can't afford to shop here anymore. It would be different if they had the weed for the donation but they don't. What they do is raise donations on weed that was a lower donation last week. Forget this place all the pink houses suck and are way to expensive to shop at. These are Rec prices. Plus the chicks that work there think that there doing you a favor by waiting on you.