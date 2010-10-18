mjemeka
Great product, very knowledgable in the medicinal aspect of Marijuana and edibles. Fun people, great product!
3.3
5 reviews
They have jacked up the donations so high that I can't afford to shop here anymore. It would be different if they had the weed for the donation but they don't. What they do is raise donations on weed that was a lower donation last week. Forget this place all the pink houses suck and are way to expensive to shop at. These are Rec prices. Plus the chicks that work there think that there doing you a favor by waiting on you.
As a long time visitor the best suggested donations for the best bud in Denver. Happy New Year all you tokers Peace,Love andJoy in 2014
Greedy owners! I have been told numerous excuses as to why their suggested donations have increased. From high summer temps, which makes little sense. To supply and demand (maybe if your employees didn't order up the best strains before your members can) to turning rec, to one employee having the nerve to tell me "we didn't raise suggested donations at all" lmao. Quality is crazy inconsistent for how long you've been growing the same strains. How are the og's not FULLY dialed in? Are you constantly switching growers or something? Also the BHO is unstable and some of the most expensive in town.
I travel up n down front range for work and often passing thru this neighborhood so I stop in all the time and pick up little treats. I shop mostly in boulder, but love Pink House for tying me over when I forget or run out of stash at home. : )