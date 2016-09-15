gonzo5642
the place for high quality wax
4.4
10 reviews
Super friendly, great service! All kinds of cool 420 deals! Awesome gold building!
You can never go wrong with this shop. The Dab has an excellent variety of quality products priced with the customer at top of mind. The atmosphere is warm & inviting and the staff is fun and insightful. PUREVIBE highly recommends The Dab by Next Harvest!
If you guys had a better looking store front like the Diego down the way you’d put them out of business! I couldn’t believe HOH diamonds 2 for $55 OTD they’re more expensive than that pre tax down the street.. I can’t even believe people go in there and drop that kind of change. Seriously I can get 2 full melts at the dab for the price of 1 at Diego and most of their budtenders would look at you funny if you ordered it that way cause they don’t even know their own products but they’d be sure to show you the harmony live nectar and anything else they can gouge you in for a hundred a gram! I’m tired of walking into dispensaries and feeling guarded all because I don’t trust what they’re telling me. Never been let down at the dab, they always have great deals that are backed by their social media always. Excellent work ladies and gents I’ll be back!!
Just came here for the first time yesterday. Was instantly greeted when I got in and was given a tray of what I was shopping for instantly. Got the best resin I’ve ever purchased for a very reasonable price out the door. No doubt I’ll be going back just gotta sign up for the rewards program again! Definitely best concentrate I’ve come across in Colorado.
have been here once and was pretty happy with my purchases! the quality is there for the price. but I will likely not return any time soon because you don't put your concentrates menu online. I value my time and don't want to walk in and only have 2 live resins to pick from. like to know what to expect before using my time to show up. so when I start seeing whats on the menu online, ill start coming in more.
Went in and bought 3 different grams of live sugar. 2 out of the 3 look great. However the 3rd one is practically empty. FAKE!
great, discrete location. polite and friendly staff. wonderful waiting room was recommended to The Dab by a local friend
Best part is the waiting room and couches. Was actually difficult to find the right entrance. With an average selection of flower at below average quality and above average pricing I was not impressed. Nothing special to see here folks. I actually left without buying anything which felt a little awkward to say the least. There are definitely better deals and product elsewhere.
When they switched over from medical to recreational they were fined for pesticides and mold.