Dabdaddy101 on January 12, 2019

If you guys had a better looking store front like the Diego down the way you’d put them out of business! I couldn’t believe HOH diamonds 2 for $55 OTD they’re more expensive than that pre tax down the street.. I can’t even believe people go in there and drop that kind of change. Seriously I can get 2 full melts at the dab for the price of 1 at Diego and most of their budtenders would look at you funny if you ordered it that way cause they don’t even know their own products but they’d be sure to show you the harmony live nectar and anything else they can gouge you in for a hundred a gram! I’m tired of walking into dispensaries and feeling guarded all because I don’t trust what they’re telling me. Never been let down at the dab, they always have great deals that are backed by their social media always. Excellent work ladies and gents I’ll be back!!