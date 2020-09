t........e on February 5, 2020

I love this place! This was my very first experience in a dispensary and I'm obviously visiting from out of town and I was instantly greeted by the friendly young lady at the front desk (I didn't catch her name) and she checked me in quick and let me in back where I was welcomed by my budtender Ryan. Now I don't know how normal this is, but Ryan was like fucking Pot Rainman or something like dude is the Stephen Hawking of Weed and he really helped me through the process to not feel so overwhelmed knowing I was a "virgin". But anyway, like said in the beginning I love this place and will come back every single time I'm in Denver from now on!