This the only dispensary that I have ever been to. Mainly because the location is close and to see what a "Dispensary" was like. And it started out well except for one incident when I was told that they didn't have what I saw online. That was OK, until the guy handed me a bag of shake and said it was about the same(?). I opted for the second choice, but didn't get my Veterans discount. Plus, he was an ass about it. So I started doing online P/U orders. However, my last two times has ended my doing any future business there. TWICE I was told that my Veterans discount "did not apply" for what I was buying. It was the same person both times Theresa Something. But this last time I questioned why. (I ordered online and both times it wasn't a "Special"). She tells me some nonsense that if its a 1/4 oz, its a special!? As a Disabled Veteran, I appreciate the discount. But if employees are able to change the rules as they feel fit, make up BS reasons, there really is no discount. I'll be spreading the word with all my vet friends to go elsewhere as I will be doing.