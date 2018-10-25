Coolhandluke420
absolutely rude management staff (or so she said she was a manager.. im not sure if that is true) fix this issue and maybe ill change my review.
3.3
9 reviews
Delland was very helpful! Great place and great deals!
I absolutely love The Dispo. Whether you shop rec or med you won’t be disappointed. The prices and quality of product can’t be beat. They have a great team of bud tenders willing to take the time with each customer to make them really enjoy every visit. I will be making his the only dispo I shop at.
Veterans treated horribly on veterans day. They claim to be supporters but not if you complain. One complaint and i was kicked out on veterans day and told never to come back.
they treated me like just another sale no love at all
Awesome location, great deals and nice selection. Alexis was a bomb budtender
Shady business practices. Savannah Brianna, these people don't work there anymore. The management is very greedy. Reviews on Weedmaps or Google are biased and all written from current or former emploeyees. Should see the back of the house. Cross Contaminated product. They don't follow MED rules or regulations. On top of that they are trying to go recreational while avoiding MED laws and regs. Shop down the road just 4 blocks from them. I can't Express how dissatisfied I am with my experience here.
if you want the best deals, go to Dispose!!
Customer service excellent. Quick easy service. Great wide selection. Just wish CBD oils were available there, not just vaping. CBD smoke also. P