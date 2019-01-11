Follow
The Evergreen Market - Kirkland - Now Open!
425-658-9440
Mary Jane Loyalty is now Evergreen Elite Points
Valid 11/4/2019
If you were a member of Mary Jane's loyalty program at the time of their closing on Thurs, Oct. 31st your visits have now been converted to Evergreen Elite points and are available at our Bellevue & Kirkland locations! 1 visit was turned into 100 Evergreen Elite points and they do not expire. Stop in, see our stores, and don't let those points go to waste.
Subject to compliance restrictions. Cannot be combined with other offers. Only available at Bellevue & Kirkland locations.
10% off Online Orders
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All online orders placed through https://shop.evergreenmarket.com/kirkland will be 10% off at the register.
Cannot be combined with other offers. If you're eligible for another discount we will go with the larger discount. Subject to change.
Wake & Bake - 20% off Everything Sun & Mon Mornings
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
On Sunday 9am-11am & Mondays 8am-10am we're taking 20% off everything for the first two hours we're open! The early bird gets the deals.
Subject to compliance restrictions. Cannot be combined with other offers. Subject to change.
Seniors & Veterans get 15% off
Seniors (Age 60+) & Veterans (with military I.D. or DD-214) get a 15% discount at all Evergreen Market stores.
Subject to compliance restrictions. Cannot be combined with other offers. Subject to change.