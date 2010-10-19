Welcome to The Farm Express, located in Boulder, Colorado, an adult-use marijuana dispensary affiliated with The Farm. We take personal pride in providing craft cannabis. Our flower, from Hummingbird Brand, has distinctive aroma, flavor, and effects. It is reliably tested for potency to allow for proper dosage and our strains are carefully selected for their properties so that we may fulfill the unique needs of each of our guests. In addition to reputable flower, we are also known for our wide selection of concentrates, edibles, topicals, glass, and more! You can rest assured that The Farm Express' selection will cater to individual needs, whether you prefer to administer cannabis transdermally, sublingually, through digestion, or vaporization. We have responded to an increased demand for products that are rich in many cannabinoids to provide relief, yet are non-psychoactive, such as THC-a, CBD, CBG, and CBN. Our ultimate goal is to offer a safe alternative for you to ease any discomfort and enhance your lives. The Farm Express promises to provide products of unparalleled quality and exceptional customer service.