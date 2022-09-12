The Fire Station Cannabis Co. was established in October of 2019. We are the second Medical Marijuana provisioning center in the Upper Peninsula and the first licensed recreational marijuana facility in the UP. Now serving four locations, The Fire Station is here to provide you with high-quality cannabis products, education, and exceptional customer service. The Fire Station is locally owned and operated. *RECREATIONAL* - Must be 21+ with valid government-issued photo ID (drivers license, state ID card, voter registration, tribal ID card, military/veteran ID card, passport, or passport card) *THE FIRE STATION CANNABIS CLUB* - Join & learn more on our Loyalty page. Loyalty Program: 150 points when you join! Get points per dollar + a Virtual Wallet! Referral Program: Refer a friend and earn 150 bonus points after they make their first purchase and sign up! *DAILY DISCOUNTS* - Limit 1 standing discount per customer. Daily discounts cannot be changed or stacked with any other sale/special/deal items or discount. Qualifying customers may choose which daily discount they would like assigned to their in-house account. First-Time Customer Discount - Get $10 off your first order - Must have no prior purchases & must sign up for The Fire Station Cannabis Club (loyalty program) while the transaction is taking place. Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts. Seniors (65+), Veterans, First Responders, and Student Discount - Get 10% OFF - Must show ID(s). Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, or sale/special/deal items. Medical Discount on Recreational Products - Get 15% OFF - Must show valid MMMP registry ID card + a valid government-issued photo ID showing you are 21+ from the corresponding state. Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, or sale/special/deal items.