Horrible pricing on flower and no top shelf flower options. No first time patient deal advertised?? Third time this place has been bought out since it was opened when medical program started.

Dispensary said:

Hello there, we are so sorry our pricing isn't fitting for you. Please stay tuned for Top-Shelf Tuesday and our deals we have out every day on our website. We encourage everyone to look at our menu online to see what we have in stock for flower. We apologize for the lack of selection of top-shelf strains on your visit with us. If you could email us at finecannabis@theflowershopaz.com we would love to be able to talk with you further on how we can get you to try some of our top-shelf flower.