Longboarderandrew13
this place is great and easy location
We're so happy TFS is an easy stop for you! Thank you for leaving a review for us and we hope to see you again soon!
4.7
10 reviews
My bud tender Alexia was friendly, knowledgeable all round great experience
We're so happy you enjoyed your visit with Alexia at TFS Mesa! Thank you for leaving a review and for shouting out our team! We hope to see you again soon!
The person that helped me was very nice but was not very educated on the flower and offered me a indica hybrid and another hybrid when I was asking for sativa or higher sativa leaning hybrid. so I got 2 strains I wont smoke because i dont do sleepy. Their flower selection was not very good
High there! We're so sorry about this! We want you to be able to enjoy the flower that you get at The Flower Shop. Could you please email us at finecannabis@theflowershopaz.com so we can set you up with something to make up for our mistake? We'll look for your email, thank you for letting us know in this review! We hope to see you again soon! -The Flower Shop Team
Horrible pricing on flower and no top shelf flower options. No first time patient deal advertised?? Third time this place has been bought out since it was opened when medical program started.
Hello there, we are so sorry our pricing isn't fitting for you. Please stay tuned for Top-Shelf Tuesday and our deals we have out every day on our website. We encourage everyone to look at our menu online to see what we have in stock for flower. We apologize for the lack of selection of top-shelf strains on your visit with us. If you could email us at finecannabis@theflowershopaz.com we would love to be able to talk with you further on how we can get you to try some of our top-shelf flower.
Great staff and helpful information on products to help with my care.
Went in didn't and didn't know this was Sky Dispensary, no worries I have been to another Sky Location. I trusted the advise and purchased a strain I wasn't familiar with. I try to stay away from Indicas or hybrids that are indica dominant. I relied to my detriment on the knowledge and professionalism of the budtender; I looked up the strains on line and I am in possession of product I cannot use. Not really feeling this place and in good conscience I could not feel comfortable recommending this place.
High there, we're so sorry that the flower we set you up with isn't suiting your needs for medicine! We would love to help you find a more compatible strain for you on your next visit. Thank you for leaving this feedback and we hope we get to take care of you again soon!
A new dispensary opens and it turns out to be another price gouger. shame.
Hello, we're so sorry you weren't ab;e to score any deals on what you were looking for. We hope you stay tuned for our daily texts on our website where we have new deals everyday!
Stopped by the Flower Shop for a Timeless bogo, and got filled in on the new store details by Xavierr who is a straight shooter, and a real good man! Scored some fuego nugs that I didn't plan on getting, but oh well! Thank you!
We're so happy you had a great visit with Xavier! We hope you enjoyed those buds and your days at The Flower Shop!
Nice friendly people
We appreciate you for feeling the vibe and for leaving a review with us!
love the place great upgrade Friendly staff
We're so happy you're liking the upgrades! Come back for a visit soon!