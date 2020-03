jmb004 on February 26, 2020

1st time patient, Got 2 grams of item 9 labs concentrates. Took 35 minutes to go back, not even busy by dispensary standards. Worst stuff I’ve had in multiple years. It needs to be tested for PESTICIDES!! I needed to stop here on a limb and they had decent reviews. The material was dark brown and the other was dark orange! MIND YOU, THEY DON’T SHOWCASE THE MATERIAL. Why? I have no idea. Again I needed to get a few grams for the night and next day. As a customer I’m more knowledgeable about the material; how it’s made, the different variables that affect the end product, and what is top end. This brand plus multiple others you couldn’t see. The bud tender was sweet but from what it seems and how often they apparently change names, “next time I come in, the name will be different.” Just doesn’t show a respect for a company. But then again when they sell this stuff.