The Flowershop Powellhurst
(971) 254-9185
$0
$180
Deals
10% Military Discount
10% off any regularly priced items with valid military ID (Veterans also receive discount as well). Thanks for your support!
Show manager or budtender military ID for discount. Sales and Discounts DO NOT STACK.
All Products
** Please note our prices do not include a required 20% state sales tax **
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
**PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE - CALL FOR AVAILABILITY **
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
9# Hammer
from Old Apple Farm
25%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afternoon Delight
from Unknown Brand
1%
THC
16%
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Blossom CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Blossom CBD
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banner
from Old Apple Farm
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubblegum Breath
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
26.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry AK-47
from Meraki Gardens
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from Meraki Gardens
27.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel
from Garden First Cannabis
30.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel B's
from Unknown Brand
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$4.161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Creme Brulee
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi-Face
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi Face
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Old Apple Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gas Mask
from Ripped City Gardens
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Mask
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack & Cheese
from OreKron (Oregon)
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Box
from Fox Hollow Flora
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Breath
from Unknown Brand
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Malibu Pure Kush
from Meraki Gardens
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Mojito
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Crush
from Unknown Brand
30.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Cobbler
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Cobbler
from Meraki Gardens
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Peach Cobbler
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise 1:1 CBD by Herbal Ally
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$3.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Powdered Donuts
from Fox Hollow Flora
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from OreKron (Oregon)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quad Dawg
from Ripped City Gardens
27.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Schlemons
from Meraki Gardens
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Fox Hollow Flora
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stumptown Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Plum CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
11.7%
THC
4%
CBD
Sugar Plum CBD
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tang Breath
from Unknown Brand
22.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Telenovela
from Pilot Farm
7.99%
THC
6.44%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Doctor
from Geek Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12