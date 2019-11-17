Follow
The Flowershop St. Helens
503-410-5765
91 products
VETERANS RECEIVE 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
Veterans will receive 10% off items not already on sale, with proof of veteran status. Thank you for your service!
Please bring and show proof of veteran status (i.e. military I.D, VA Identification card, etc.) to receive your discount. Does NOT stack with other sales, discounts, or promotions.
Durban Poison
from Old Apple Farm
19.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Buddahs Walker Diamonds
from Beehive Extracts
79.1%
THC
0.85%
CBD
Buddah Walker
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Angel Cake live resin
from Bee Hive Extracts
74.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Angel Cake
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Memory Loss Diamonds
from Bee Hive Extracts
72%
THC
1.47%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Tangie THCA Crystals
from Green Sea Distribution (Oregon)
85.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$18.31 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
45.4%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Black Dahlia
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
63.5%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Black Dahlia
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Chiesel
from Garden First Cannabis
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stumptown Diesel
from Old Apple Farm
19.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Stumptown Diesel
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss
from Meraki Gardens
18.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Higness
from Cosmic Treehouse
22.05%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Winberry Farms
21.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from OreKron (Oregon)
23.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Meraki Gardens
20.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG 78 CBD
from Hoodview Cannabis
7.34%
THC
15.24%
CBD
OG 78
Strain
$3.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afternoon Delight CBD
from Cosmic Treehouse
1.23%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banner
from Old Apple Farm
25.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Banner
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Old Apple Farm
18.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$5.831 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9# Hammer
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG #18
from Mana Extracts
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poochie Love
from Hoodview Cannabis
23.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Poochie Love
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubbl3gum Breath
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbl3gum Breath
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Creme Brulee #1
from Cosmic Treehouse
20.26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Creme Brulee #1
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone CBD
from Meraki Gardens
6.77%
THC
14.4%
CBD
Sour Cyclone
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Telenovela CBD
from Pilot Farm
8%
THC
6.43%
CBD
Telenovela
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AC/DC CBD capsules
from The CBD Apothecary
6.6mg
THC
107.1mg
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
Avi CBD
from The CBD Apothecary
7.35mg
THC
129.45mg
CBD
Avi
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda Tincture
from The CBD Apothecary
6.9mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$16.671 oz
In-store only
The Kure C-Shot CBD Tincture
from Green Dragon Extracts
0.06mg
THC
1.5mg
CBD
The Kure
Strain
$41.661 oz
In-store only
Green Grapefruit Shatter
from Emerald Treasure (Oregon)
65.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Grapefruit
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Wedding Party
from Cosmic Treehouse
72.1%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Wedding Party
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Midnight Snack
from Mana Extracts
59.7%
THC
0.21%
CBD
midnight Snack
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Over Flo diamonds
from Bee Hive Extracts
66%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Over Flo
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Sour Grapefruit Kush
from Emerald Treasure (Oregon)
67.8%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Sour Grapefruit Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Rainbow Crush
from Bee Hive Extracts
75.05%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Rainbow Crush
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Oregon Super Silver Haze Shatter
from Cosmic Treehouse
77.91%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
