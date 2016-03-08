I used to come here all the time but, the quality of cannabis has gone down a lot, there's barely any edibles, and now my favorite budtender quit. I have no reasons to come here anymore.

Dispensary said:

Thank you for your feedback! We do our best to stock a variety of cannabis strains at a variety of prices, while we try to carry a selection of top shelf we have greatly expanded our lower tiers recently due to customer demand for cheaper options. We are always looking for better and more affordable edibles - unfortunately some of our best suppliers have been short on product for one reason or another! We are excited to try some new edibles and you'll see them on our shelves within the next couple weeks! I'm sorry to hear that your favorite budtender left the business, but we haven't had anyone quit lately. We hope you reconsider and give us another look!