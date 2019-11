sfbayj on July 22, 2016

I've been going to GOE for years (I have a 4-digit GOE#). I live in Livermore and GOE is open till 9pm. This place is all business and some ofthe best top shelf in The Bay. But don't be late, I checked in at 8:50pm and had 8 ahead At 8:59 called me back and I selected my meds fast, Go to pay, then I told "sorry it's 9pm and our computers lock at 9pm" I was like already packing a bowl in my head - cruel and inhumane to treat your repeat customers like this. GOE - The industry standard is those who enter before closing exit with meds. You need another way to handle customers at closing....or GOE team could just stay 10min longer. I can understand typical Hayward clubs need go by the book or get shut down, but feds have moved on, and your taxes pay for the city council. Push the envelope for us would ya?