The Glass Cook
20% Everything + Special Deals in Store
Valid 11/29/2019 – 12/1/2019
Friday and Saturday ONLY. Special deals while supplies last.
All Products
Kief
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
Blueberry
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Gorilla Gloo 4
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Hurricane
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Super Snow Dog
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Huckleberry
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Tropicana Cookies
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Cookies And Cream
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
CBD Flower - Cherry Mtn. Mix
from The Glass Cook
0.3%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Crown Royale
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Crown Royale
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
M.O.B.
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Distillate Dart - Banana
from Cured
86%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
Caviar - Sunset Sherbet
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$1202 grams
Shatter -Cheese Quake
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$602 grams
Shatter - Big Smooth
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$602 grams
Diamonds - Bubba Mendo
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$1002 grams
Live Resin - Slurricane
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$802 grams
Live Resin - Bubba Mendo
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$802 grams
Live Resin - Gorilla's Revenge
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$802 grams
Live Resin - Wedding Cake
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$802 grams
Live Resin - Huckleberry Cookies
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$802 grams
Live Resin - NYC Haze
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$802 grams
Live Resin - Glazed Apricot
from Cured
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$802 grams
Distillate Dart - Sour Diesel
from Cured
86%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
THCA Crystalline
from The Glass Cook
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
Honey Mustard & Onion Pieces - 100mg
from Cured
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
Hard Candy - Lemon - 20mg
from Cured
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$2each
$20pack of 12
Hard Candy - Blue Raspberry - 20mg
from Cured
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$2each
$20pack of 12
Hard Candy - Cherry - 20mg
from Cured
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$2each
$20pack of 12
Dummy Gummy - Strawberry - 100mg
from Cured
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
Flower Patch Watermelon
from Cured
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
Weed-Itz
from Cured
120mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
Berry Sour Crawlers - 50mg
from Cured
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
Lollipop - Lemon - 40mg
from Cured
40mg
THC
___
CBD
$4each
Hard Candy - Strawberry - 20mg
from Cured
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$2each
$20pack of 12
Hard Candy - Butterscotch - 20mg
from Cured
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$2each
$20pack of 12
Hard Candy - Pineapple - 20mg
from Cured
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$2each
$20pack of 12
Hard Candy - Root Beer - 20mg
from Cured
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$2each
$20pack of 12
1234