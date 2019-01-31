Adspack
Great service, product and prices!
4.9
10 reviews
A breath of fresh air. This is how med dispensary should be ran back home. No rush... no armed security. Not like mass!
Wow beautiful store and products!!
I visited today from Massachusetts while on vacation in New Hampshire. This place was a breath of fresh air compared to what I’m used to in Massachusetts. The product was on shelves and allowed to be handled by the customer to look at or smell the flower. There was a separate room for concentrates and once again I was shocked to see that I was trusted enough to pick up my own gram of whatever fantastic concentrate my eyes were drawn to. The glass cook had a very large selection of edibles from your average sour gummy worm to cans of medicated fudge and ice cream sandwiches. I will definitely be going back next year when I’m back in the white mountains.
What a treat to have this shop in my neck of the woods! Very inviting, great staff and fantastic herb. Lots to check out, absolutely worth the trip.
They are very helpful in finding all that you need.
Awesome place; super friendly staff/atmosphere, great bud at fair prices. Would highly recommend.
Friendly staff, great selection of cbd products, worth the drive!
great place
As a patient that visits regularly, I have never had anything short of a fantastic experience at the Glass Cook. Outstanding selections, service, and prices: I would absolutely recommend this shop