Blobbydigital on June 21, 2019

I visited today from Massachusetts while on vacation in New Hampshire. This place was a breath of fresh air compared to what I’m used to in Massachusetts. The product was on shelves and allowed to be handled by the customer to look at or smell the flower. There was a separate room for concentrates and once again I was shocked to see that I was trusted enough to pick up my own gram of whatever fantastic concentrate my eyes were drawn to. The glass cook had a very large selection of edibles from your average sour gummy worm to cans of medicated fudge and ice cream sandwiches. I will definitely be going back next year when I’m back in the white mountains.