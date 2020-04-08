596 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 81
Show All 79
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$700
All Products
GH Premium Jack
from Purple Heart Compassionate
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Premium Jack
Strain
$32.26⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack
from Purple Heart Compassionate
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Zelly's Gift
from NorCal Cannabis
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Sonoma Glue
from Floracal Farms
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake
from T.H.C.
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Marshmellow
from Amplified Farms (CA)
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$47.93⅛ oz
In-store only
House-Blended Ready-Go Mix - Half
from The Green Cross
17%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$82.95½ oz
In-store only
Papaya X Eve
from Eve Farms
4.3%
THC
7%
CBD
$13.83⅛ oz
In-store only
Banjo
from NorCal Cannabis
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Garanimals
from NorCal Cannabis
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$36.87⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush Cake
from Sky Ranch Farms
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Wifi Cake #11
from King's Garden
28.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Pro-Cake
from Purple Heart Compassionate
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Source
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$32.26⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropical Guava
from Poseidon Estate
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Pie
from Sky Ranch Farms
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Pie
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Wedding Cake
from NorCal Cannabis
32.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangie
from T.H.C.
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$36.87⅛ oz
In-store only
Burnie Mac
from Poseidon Estate
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry AK
from Purple Heart Compassionate
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$32.26⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry's Breath
from T.H.C.
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Kali Kush
from Purple Heart Compassionate
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Cronus OG
from Poseidon Estate
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.65⅛ oz
In-store only
GH Runtz
from Tokin Terps Farm
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.43⅛ oz
In-store only
Cypress OG
from Amplified Farms (CA)
36.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cypress OG
Strain
$47.93⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from NorCal Cannabis
32.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Amplified Farms (CA)
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$36.87⅛ oz
In-store only
Fatso
from NorCal Cannabis
37.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
House-Blended Mix-A-Lot - Half
from The Green Cross
19.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$101.38½ oz
In-store only
SG Abacus
from Casa Humboldt
0.4%
THC
15.9%
CBD
$23.04⅛ oz
In-store only
White Runtz
from NorCal Cannabis
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Runtz
Strain
$27.65⅛ oz
In-store only
Orangeade
from T.H.C.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.65⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from T.H.C.
30.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
SG Rainmaker
from Redwood Remedies
30.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$27.65⅛ oz
In-store only
SG Love Triangle
from Redwood Remedies
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Love Triangle
Strain
$27.65⅛ oz
In-store only
GH Ice Cream Cake
from Redwood Remedies
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$27.65⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Glue
from Purple Heart Compassionate
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Sour Diesel
from Amplified Farms (CA)
36%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$47.93⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush
from Purple Heart Compassionate
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from T.H.C.
37.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$44.24⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 15