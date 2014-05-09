crispix on January 31, 2016

The Green Cross is a place I have grown fond of. The bud tenders are very courteous and professional. Their system of picking a number and waiting your turn works very well. Their selection of flowers is very consistent, and priced very well to accommodate any budget. There are a few strains you definitely dont want don't want to miss out on. The only negative I can see is that some of their flower, that may be a bit underwhelming for my taste, are priced the same as some flower that has really been amazing and stony. Don't be thrown off by their low prices. The quality is good and competes with most dispensaries that charge higher prices for flower. The reason they're so cheap is because they can afford to be. They grow their own flower, so they don't deal with many vendors. It's in house. Visit this place and go with anything in the 20% and up thc level and you'll be satisfied paying $72 for a 1/4 out the door of top shelf flower.