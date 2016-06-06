Promotions
Buy any of our Korova 8ths, get our Gelato #41 8th by Korova for $20!
Buy any 2 West Coast Cure products (excluding single prerolls) and get a full gram West Coast Cure cartridge for only a penny!
Buy 1 gram of Envy concentrate, get another Envy gram for only $1!
Buy one Humboldt Farms 8th, get another for only a penny!
Price drop on our cookies concentrates! $40 for absolute 🔥🔥🔥
Huge price drop on Cheeba Chews, paired with a buy one get one for a $1 deal!! Caramel or Chocolate 😋
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.