Akall0616
Awesome experience! Kaitlyn was super helpful! Would definitely recommend to anyone in the area
Thank you so much for the awesome review and shout out to Kaitlyn!
4.8
10 reviews
Never had a bad experience, great place. Emily and Taylor are fantastic!
Thank you very much for the awesome review and shout outs to Emily and Taylor! We will see you again soon!
Taylor taylor taylor.... That woman right there is a badass muthufucker!! Had all the info I needed for my millions of questions that is asked Everyone there was awesome as well, n I appreciate the service from you all N tell taylor she really beautiful
Thank you very much for the awesome review! We're happy to hear Taylor made your experience at The Green Joint a great one!
Good selection and prices. Taylor, and everyone who’s helped me there, is great
Thank you Kevin for the awesome review! We're happy to hear Taylor provided you with great service!
i have shopped here several times in the past in gw and in rifle , horrible customer service , they cant even keep my name and info in there system, will never support this company again, and will all friends to stay away from from your company. not sorry theres better companies that actually keep info on there customers. you guys dont honor anything you advertise.
Thanks for taking the time to review us Kris. As we explained in the store when you were here, that you are not a member because we are not growing your plants. This explains the price difference. Like all other medical dispensaries in the state of Colorado, members are people that we grow plants for, therefore they receive discounts that non-members do not. We offered to sign you up as a member, but you declined. Therefore you were charged non-member pricing. I hope this helps clear up any confusion.
Only place I shop!!! Taylor is the beeeeeest!!!! Fantastic prices for the best reefer in town!
Thanks Audi for the awesome review! We're happy to hear Taylor took great care of you!
Taylor was our budtender and provided great information to help us with our purchase decisions. They had a good variety to choose from. We will be back!
Thank you so much for an awesome review and kudos to Taylor! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Taylor was awesome. Listened to what I was looking and offered helpful insight so that I was comfortable with my purchase.
Thank you Paul for the 5 star review! We're happy to hear Taylor made your experience at The Green Joint a great one!
Taylor was our bartender. Very friendly and knowledgeable about what she was selling. We will definitely come back!
Thank you Dalton! We're happy to hear Taylor took good care of you!
great people
Thank you for the stellar review!