Topshelf Thursday
Valid 4/11/2019
20% off all Premium Flower Brands
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount
Phat Friday
Valid 8/9/2019
20% off all Phat Panda products! Includes Dabstract, Flav, Ray's Lemonade, Snicklefritz, & SixFifths.
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount
Shatterday!
Valid 4/13/2019
25% off all Concentrates, Cartridges, & Infused Prerolls
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount
Stock Up Sunday
Valid 4/14/2019
25% off Edibles & Topicals | 15% off Full Ounces & Pre-Roll MutiPacks
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount
Monday Funday
Valid 4/8/2019
20% off All Flower + SPIN THE WHEEL with every purchase for more Loyalty Points!
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount
Twisted Tuesday & Smokey Tuesday
Valid 4/9/2019
20% off all Pre-Rolls incl. Infused & Multi-Packs 15% off all Smokey Point, Regulator, & Kallisto Caramels
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount
WAX WEDNESDAY
Valid 4/10/2019
15% off all Concentrates, Cartridges, & Infused Pre-Rolls!
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount