248 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
The Green Paradise
Welcome to The Green Paradise LA’s Newest Dispensary Luxury Cannabis | Top Brands Follow us on IG @thegreen_paradise For events, promotions, and new drops! All items listed on our menu are pre-taxed Adult use/ Doctors Recommendation Taxes 15% Excise Tax 9.5% Sales Tax individuals will be charged 24.5% in taxes ASK FOR THE 10G DEAL !!!!!!!!!! 20% OFF FIRST TIME PATIENTS
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1119 S La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA
License C10-0000886-LIC
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
Photos of The Green Paradise
Show all photos