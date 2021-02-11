Because the Canby store is not yet opened, I'm going to leave a review based on the Tigard Green Planet. It is by far the best marijuana dispensary anywhere close by. The people are super friendly, the atmosphere is very relaxed and calm and happy, the service is friendly always with a smile and always happy to help you. I hope the Canby store can match up to the Tigard store. You will all be pleased it is your neighborhood. And the only dispensary that I know of anywhere in Oregon that will let you pay with a credit card and not just cash only. Super simple, Super friendly and Super convenient right in Canby's back yard. Enjoy and I dare you to find anything wrong with this new store opening up.