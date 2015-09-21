rabbitdad666
Super friendly and helpful staff. I love their selection they’ve got everything from super cheep to high end. Lastly they always have some sort of great deal going on !
4.7
10 reviews
This is the best recreational cannabis shop in Ellensburg. They have a Great selection for all price ranges and a friendly knowledgeable staff. I'm never disappointed here and I might be in love with the cute redhead budtender.
Friendly, knowledgeable, helpful staff can find a quality goodie for any budget. Best shop in town.
Really friendly staff, well informed on their products and very reasonably priced! I’ll definitely be going back.
Went here once only to never return. I did not feel remotely welcome upon walking in and was treated with rude customer service during my short visit. The inside of the building doesn't give the shop enough room to display products in a customer friendly manner, making it hard to freely browse. I purchased flower (average prices/quality) in which I did not get to look at before buying, attempted to kill the gloomy place with kindness, and immediately left
dark, cluttered with junk, poor selection of low quality product..why even bother? don't waste your time.
I picked up a half ounce of great weed for $35 and I'm about to smoke it all!!This is the best thing that's ever happened to me in a dispensary!!
Upgrade!! Great selection and so bright and inviting and friendly! This place has definitely changed since last year by adding so many more shelves of new stuff I've never seen.
This store is the lit af! They have good concentrates for $20, I couldn't find that where I was looking on the west side before. I couldn't they had ozs for $100 also. The girls working there are hella hot and they know how to help you find what you want, I'll for sure be back for more soon.
