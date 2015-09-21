Joseph_Hemp on August 24, 2018

Went here once only to never return. I did not feel remotely welcome upon walking in and was treated with rude customer service during my short visit. The inside of the building doesn't give the shop enough room to display products in a customer friendly manner, making it hard to freely browse. I purchased flower (average prices/quality) in which I did not get to look at before buying, attempted to kill the gloomy place with kindness, and immediately left