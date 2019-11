riabunny on October 5, 2017

I loved the place, quality was awesome. I have to say though, my first experience was way too much of an overload. Especially with how much you have there. Man she was really trying to get me to spend a lot of money. I know I shouldn’t have mentioned I’m a tourist and this was my first ever dispensary, but she did kind of take advantage of that. Other than her, really everything else was great. I just find that one of my pet peeves is when people try to get tourists like me to spend all their money before they can even think about what they actually want and what their budget is.