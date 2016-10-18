ChrisS19 on July 11, 2019

This place used to be great, but I can no longer recommend The Green Solution at all. A month or two ago they advertised a $61.62 ounce of Cosmos flower. I bought a couple over a month and it was a great deal. Then I went a couple weeks ago and it was $67.23... Annoying because there are better deals than that and it felt like a bait and switch. So today I go to order and it's now $78 for that same ounce! I call in and ask if they don't still have the deal and am told that there was never a deal, it's always been this price. I said "Less than two weeks ago I bought an ounce for $67..." She replied "No, you didn't. It's $69.95 but you have to add tax, so it's $78 total." (which first off, no... The tax on $69.95 would be like $17, not $11) She said this like she was talking to a child. I am literally looking at my order history showing that I bought the ounces for those prices, so to be called a liar and to have them raise the price by $17 over the course of weeks is just terrible business. Go somewhere else!