Vini-Vtv
this is a cool store first of all it's pretty big staff has always been cool they got cheap pre-packaged ounces of cosmos 4 like 95 otd pretty good stuff if you don't mind opening one gram at a time BUT DO NOT BUY their nectar bee vape pen the only place I can find them or the cartridges is at Green solutions any other cartridge won't work and the actual nectar bee cartridges only works sometimes I recommend you just stick with all the cheap stuff in the store disposable vape pens prepackaged cosmos