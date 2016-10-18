Canna_Goat
Wonderful service!! Super helpful, nice workers!
Thanks, Canna_Goat!
4.9
10 reviews
I cant remember which location I shopped at, but the one I went to was great. Good bud, friendly & professional staff, good selection, clean, have member discounts, and offer a nice veteran's discount. The only negative would be they were low supply on a few items.
Super professional and affordable
I love the online ordering.
I love it
Super professional and knowledgeable, fair prices for potent stuff
great service. super clean and neat dispensary. the bud tender answered a lot of questions I had.
Thank you for your words of praise! We are very happy that we got all your questions answered, and we will see you very soon!
Clean, neat, and very friendly
Thank you for the positive feedback!
I LUV coming to green solution because they have very good HERBs that leave me feeling Grrrreat... They have good deals, Staff are fast, well informed n FRIENDLY!☺ Very Recommended You Guys Rock🌱
We love you! We are very excited that you enjoy our product, and it sounds like our team went above and beyond during your visit with us. We appreciate your patronage, and we will see you very soon.
Wonderful faces very friendly the second I walked into door. Fast, friendly, affordable
Thank you for the glowing review! We appreciate your patronage, and we will see you very soon.