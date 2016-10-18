I LUV coming to green solution because they have very good HERBs that leave me feeling Grrrreat... They have good deals, Staff are fast, well informed n FRIENDLY!☺ Very Recommended You Guys Rock🌱

Dispensary said:

We love you! We are very excited that you enjoy our product, and it sounds like our team went above and beyond during your visit with us. We appreciate your patronage, and we will see you very soon.