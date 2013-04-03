ALove0352
These guys are awesome! Best dispensary experience by far!
4.5
10 reviews
I just moved from the strict NE neighboring state so this was my first time "alone" buying from a dispensary. I've never been into a Green Solution but I've had their product once before (skywalker 20/10!) lucky for me, its real close to where I live. When I got to the counter, Blake was phenomenal from the start. He stood on the same side of the counter explaining each strain along with the pie charts. I told him about my ADHD and what strains he'd recommend, he could relate with me so I let him choose the 4 different strains: Death Star, Honey Hiker, Grape Pie, Mount Choco. He was very informative, kind, attentive, and all around awesome! (its that Midwest connection xD ) Thank you Blake this will be Home dispensary!!
Great customer services
I have been going to this dispensary for a while and always had great experiences in here good flower nice wax great deals
Green solution has been under investigation in the past for use of illegal pesticides, and judging by the look of their grow, probably still uses them. DO NOT BUY FLOWER HERE. I have seen their grow and many of their plants are very sickly, the goal is very clearly quantity over quality. Flower is also wayy overpriced, and the budtenders seemed to pretty much care less about my patronage. If you buy here you are purchasing pesticide soaked bud. There are so many mom and pop dispensaries with way better quality, better deals, and better atmosphere that could really use your business. Green solution is a well disguised tourist trap. Shop smart, avoid big chains!
Best experience josh and joe are the best!!!!!
Thanks so much, Kinghaevey65!
The staff is super friendly and patient. I had a lot of questions about different products. It was clean inside and very roomy. We I will be back and I will recommend.
alright place. Products usually alright too.
I love it here
I love the potency enhancers!
It sure is a great product! They can make any joint taste amazing. We appreciate your feedback, and we will see you soon!