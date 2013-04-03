mermaidjen on February 21, 2019

Green solution has been under investigation in the past for use of illegal pesticides, and judging by the look of their grow, probably still uses them. DO NOT BUY FLOWER HERE. I have seen their grow and many of their plants are very sickly, the goal is very clearly quantity over quality. Flower is also wayy overpriced, and the budtenders seemed to pretty much care less about my patronage. If you buy here you are purchasing pesticide soaked bud. There are so many mom and pop dispensaries with way better quality, better deals, and better atmosphere that could really use your business. Green solution is a well disguised tourist trap. Shop smart, avoid big chains!